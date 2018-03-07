Ari Lieberman of Stamford receives AIPAC award

STAMFORD – Ari Lieberman, advisor to the Jewish High School of Connecticut (JHSC) Israel Advocacy Club has been named recipient of the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Early Engagement Exemplar Award. He was presented with his award at the 2018 AIPAC Policy Conference, held March 4 – 6 in Washington, D.C.

Lieberman receives the AIPAC award in recognition of his successful efforts to build an Israel advocacy presence at JHSC this past year. Under Ari Lieberman’s guidance, the club has brought in an array of prestigious speakers, including Congressman Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Dr. David Luchins, a professor at Touro College and a national officer of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs.

According to Rabbi Elisha Paul, JHSC head of school, JHSC sent three students to the AIPAC conference last year, and 16 student members of the Israel Advocacy this year.

In addition to the AIPAC award, Lieberman and his wife, Rica, are also honorees at the Jewish High School of Connecticut Spring Gala on April 15. The couple will receive the high school’s Keter Shem Tov award, given in recognition of their work in support of the greater Stamford Jewish community.

Of AIPAC’s Early Engagement Exemplar Award, Paul says, “This is a well-deserved honor for Ari who has put a lot of thought and effort into strengthening Israel advocacy here at JHSC, and that work is showing results with the large delegation of students heading to Washington for the annual AIPAC policy conference. It is for many of these same reasons that Ari and Rica Lieberman are being honored at this year’s JHSC Spring Gala.”

For more information on the JHSC Spring Gala visit jhsct.org/gala.

CAP: The JHSC Israel Advocacy Club along with the club’s advisor, Ari Lieberman (back row, far right).