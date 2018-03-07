Judaica Store
Film Festival – HJFF
JFS Care at Home
Crystal Bees
Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Maplewood

Feature Stories

Published on March 7th, 2018 | by LedgerOnline

0

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife bake hamantaschen

(JTA) – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on the social media network a photo of himself and his wife holding a tray of homemade hamantaschen.

“Baking hamentashen. Chag sameach! – celebrating Purim with Priscilla Chan,” read the March 2 post. In response to a comment about the special Purim pastry, Zuckerberg wrote: “Hamen was the villain of Purim and he famously had a three-cornered hat. These symbolize the victory over him.”

In a Facebook post in December 2016, Zuckerberg said he was once an atheist but now believes that “religion is very important.” In September 2017, Zuckerberg posted a photo on his social network of himself giving his baby daughter Max a kiddush cup that he said was a century-old family heirloom that belonged to her great-great-grandfather, also named Max. In October 2017, he posted an after-Yom Kippur message on his social network in which he asked forgiveness for the misuse of Facebook in the past year.

Email this page


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑