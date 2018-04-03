British student tried to force-feed ham to Jewish student

(JTA) – A teenage student at a prestigious British private school was suspended for trying to force-feed a slice of ham pizza to a Jewish student while others watched. The incident at Clifton College in Bristol, in southwest England, occurred in December but was first reported by the local media on Wednesday, March 28. The Jewish student, 15, “suffered psychologically” from the incident, according to the Bristol Post. He continues to attend the school, as do the teens who attempted to force him to eat the ham-topped slice. The newspaper reported it was a short suspension but did not say how long.

The Christian school was founded in 1862 and opened a boarding house for Jewish students called Polack’s House in 1878, which closed in 2005. The Polack Center, which contains a synagogue, remains at the school, and offers Jewish studies, Hebrew teaching, and bar and bat mitzvah preparation. An unnamed member of the Bristol Jewish community told the local newspaper that the incident was “not the first case of antisemitism at Clifton College. The fact it happened in the first place is awful, but the way in which Clifton College has brushed it under the carpet is much worse.”