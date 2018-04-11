Clarence Thomas’ wife says Jews ‘gave up their firearms to Hitler’

(JTA) – The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas shared a Facebook post blaming the Holocaust in part on gun control and attacking survivors of the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The post was one of several identified by The Hill on Monday as posted by Virginia Thomas. They registered strong disagreement with gun control while criticizing the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting in February that killed 17 students and faculty members. “To all the kids that walked out of school to protest guns,” said the post, which featured a photograph of a pile of shoes of Holocaust victims. “These are the shoes of Jews that gave up their firearms to Hitler. They were led into gas chambers, murdered and buried in mass graves. Pick up a history book and you’ll realize what happens when you give up freedoms and why we have them.” Thomas, a conservative activist, was sharing the image from the page of an acquaintance. “The notion that Jews may have prevented the Holocaust had they been armed, popular in some pro-gun circles, has been debunked by historians, who have noted how outnumbered Jews were in countries in which they were slaughtered.