‘Denial’ star Rachel Weisz pregnant at 48

(JTA) – Rachel Weisz, the Jewish actress who starred in the award-winning Holocaust-themed film “Denial,” is expecting a baby at 48. Weisz, who is married to James Bond star Daniel Craig, revealed the impending arrival to The New York Times, saying in an interview published Friday, April 20: “I’ll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.” This will be the couple’s first child together. They have been married since June 2011. They each have children from previous relationships. Weisz has an 11-year-old son with director Darren Aronofsky, and Craig has a 25-year-old daughter with his former partner, actress Fiona Loudon. Weisz’s upcoming film, “The Favourite,” a historical drama set in the court of Queen Anne, is set for release later this year.

Last year, the 2016 film “Denial” won for best British film at the British Academy Film Awards. Weisz portrays Holocaust historian Deborah Lipstadt in a film that dramatizes the libel suit against her by Holocaust denier David Irving. Lipstadt won a landmark ruling in 2000.