Gladys (Kaletzky) Franzman, 101, of New Haven, devoted wife for 49 years of the late Jack G. Franzman, died on Sunday evening, April 8, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Haven on Jan. 4, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Sophia Kaletzky, sister of the late Stanton Bronstein, and step-daughter of the late David Bronstein and the late Charles Gladstein. She is survived by her adored children, Linda and Jonas Leifer, Barbara and Robert Green, and Judith and Stephen Alderman; and her loving grandchildren, Stephanie Leifer and Jonathan Bluman, Michelle Leifer, Laura and Brian Boyer, Pamela and Steven Borer, David and Heidi Alderman; and her treasured great-grandchildren, Amelia and Noah Bluman, Jacob and Matthew Boyer, Sophia and Emma Borer, Allison Alderman; and great grand-dog Marley. Her love of family and friends was central to her life and she will be cherished by those who were fortunate to know her. Gladys’ generosity, positive spirit and warm, embracing personality will always be remembered. Funeral services were held at the Robert E. Shure Funeral Home in New Haven, with interment at the B’nai Jacob Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be sent to Bright Focus Foundation Macular Degeneration Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, Md. 20871-1952, or a charity of your choice. To sign an on-line registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com