BLUMENSON

Neil Blumenson, 84, formerly of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Saddle Brook, N.J., died May 9. He was the widower of Beverley Blumenson. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Philip and Gertrude (Fried) Blumenson. He is survived by his daughters, Elaine and Pamela Blumenson, both of Piscataway, N.J.