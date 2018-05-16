FEINGOLD

Arnold Feingold, 87, of West Hartford, died May 9. He was the widower of Audrey (Davidson) Feingold. Born in Hartford, he was the son of Abraham and Rose (Katz) Feingold. He served in the U.S. Navy in 1947. He is survived by his children, Deborah Fallen and her husband Paul of Hollywood, S.C., Jay Mackler and his wife Robin of Lake Mary, Fla., and Robin Feingold Sillman and her husband Gary, of West Hartford; seven grandchildren, Shawn Fallen and his wife Courtney of Raleigh, N.C., Jenna Sasser of Boston, Mass., Ryan and Andy Mackler of Lake Mary, Fla., and Melanie, Jessica and Julia Sillman of West Hartford; and his brother-in-law Robert G. Davidson of Stamford.