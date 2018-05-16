Hamas head vows: We shall never recognize Israel

(MEMRI via JNS) On May 11, Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh spoke at one of the venues of the Gaza “return march.” As the crowds chanted antisemitic slogans, such as “Khaybar, Khaybar, oh Jews, the army of Muhammad will return,” and cried “Death to Israel,” Haniyeh vowed that “we shall never forget Palestine from the [Mediterranean] Sea to the [Jordan] River” and “we shall never recognize Israel!”

As the crowd chanted “We shall never recognize Israel!” Ismail Haniyeh shouted: “This is the truth, the truth! This is our principle, our ideology, and it is not up for compromise. It cannot be bought or sold. They have besieged us for eleven years and have waged three wars against us, to make us recognize Israel, to make us surrender the weapons of the resistance, and to make us recognize the unjust agreements with the Zionist enemy. But our response was that we would never recognize Israel, and that the resistance does not merely refuse to surrender its weapons, but is even developing them.”

CAP: Ismail Haniyeh