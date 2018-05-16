Hartford’s Israel@70 celebration unified the Jewish community

On behalf of my family, I would like to express my great appreciation to the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford, the Jewish Community Foundation and the Mandell Jewish Community Center for three exciting weeks of celebration in honor of Israel@70.

The continuing expression of the Connecticut Jewish community’s steadfast support and uncompromising stand with Israel these days shows the unity of the Jewish people wherever it is. This unity is immensely important to the continuity of the Jewish people, both in its homeland and beyond, while strengthening its values, such as tikkun olam, charity and social justice in its homeland and throughout the world.

Yashar koach to the Jewish community here in Greater Hartford, who came to celebrate with us, the Israelis. You’ve really excited us.

I would like to thank the private donors who have supported Israel@70. Without their generosity and enthusiastic support the Israeli community would not have been able to experience the celebrations of Israel@70 here in West Hartford.

Last but not least, many thanks to our emissaries, Tali Bass, Tomer Cohen and Roni Suissa – along with Ronny Siegel’s extraordinary guidance – who worked tirelessly to smooth out the logistical difficulties and bring so many people together, who did not know each other, with one Jewish identity and great happiness.

Simi Benita

Director of Business Partners & Affinities

Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford