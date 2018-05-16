LUBIN

Barry Lubin of Hartford, and Becket, Mass., died May 12. He was the husband of Elaine Lubin. Born in New Haven, he was the son of the late Rae and Martin Lubin. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Rebecca Lubin and her partner Stephen Werthner; his sister Gail Brooks-Lemkin; his step-granddaughter and step-grandson Erica and Jesse Catalano; his sister-in-law Andrea Singer; his nephews and their families; and his cousins. He was also predeceased by his brother-in-law Alan Lemkin and his sister-in-law Susan Bertrand.