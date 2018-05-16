PA condemns Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic

(JTA) – The Palestinian Authority condemned Hungary, Romania and Czech Republic for blocking a statement by the European Union that condemns the move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. The PA’s Foreign Ministry said that the move goes against EU policy and international law, the official WAFA news agency reported. The ministry also said that the PA holds the three countries responsible for blocking the resolution and that it would have consequences on all levels, “especially their relationship with the Arab and Islamic worlds.” The EU statement that reportedly was thwarted on May 11, was initiated by France. The draft resolution said that Jerusalem should be the capital of both Israel and Palestine, and that the status of Jerusalem should be decided in peace talks between the two parties. The resolution also stated that EU countries would not move their embassies to Jerusalem. Several European countries, including U.S. allies such as the United Kingdom, France and German, did not send representatives to the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on May 14. At least 30 countries sent representatives, mostly from Africa, Latin America and eastern Europe.

CAP: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (R) and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis during a joint press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah on March 10, 2016. (AFP/Abbas MomaniI)