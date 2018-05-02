Polish nationalists protest against restitution of Jewish property

(JTA) – Dozens of nationalists picketed in front of the American embassy in Warsaw against the restitution of Jewish property. The April 25 protest was held under the slogan “Stop Jewish property claims” and is related to a new U.S. law on restitution. The U.S. House of Representatives on April 24 unanimously passed a bill to support victims of the Holocaust and their families in the process of restitution and recovery of property. Under the measure, the State Department must report the progress of some European countries, including Poland, regarding the return of property unjustly confiscated during the war. The new law does not impose any sanctions on countries that do not lead to a restitution process. Nevertheless, the nationalists see it as a threat.

Polish lawmaker Robert Winnicki, president of the National Movement, who led the demonstration, said the goal is to protest “against extortion of money and Polish national assets rebuilt after World War II by Polish people.” Nationalists protested “against the interference of another state in our internal affairs.”

“Polish authorities were inactive in the face of Israeli aggression,” Winnicki said. “The Jews will not get a penny from us.”

CAP: The US Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.