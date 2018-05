SATURDAY, MAY 19

Bloomfield – “Going Beyond the Letter of the Law,” Tikun Layl Shavuot study session and services, following a potluck supper (BTS will provide mac ‘n cheese and desserts, guests provide the rest); cooked dairy or pareve food from kosher homes and cold salads from non-kosher homes; 6:30 p.m.; B’nai Tikvoh-Sholom, 180 Still Rd., (860) 243-3576, office@btsonline.org.