Targeting of Jews in the Netherlands hits a 5-year high

(JTA) – Discrimination against Jews in the Netherlands nearly doubled in 2017, reaching a five-year high that accounts for 41 percent of all the xenophobic incidents recorded. A report published last month by the Dutch Public Prosecution Service listed 144 confirmed criminal offenses last year involving xenophobia, including intimidation, vandalism, assault and incitement to hate or violence. Of those cases, 41 percent of incidents were “directed against Jews,” who account for 0.2 percent of the Dutch population. In 2016, discrimination against Jews accounted for 22 percent of the 163 cases upheld by the Dutch judiciary. In March, the Center for Information and Documentation on Israel, the Dutch Jewish community’s watchdog on antisemitism, published a report listing 117 antisemitic incidents in 2017, slightly higher than the 109 record the previous year. Of the 117 cases, 28 incidents involved antisemitic vandalism – a 10-year high in that category following a 40 percent increase over 2016.