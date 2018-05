THURSDAY, MAY 24

Hartford – Children’s Reading Partners’ 20th Anniversary Celebration with special guest Judy Schachner, New York Times bestselling children’s author and illustrator; dessert reception; hosted by the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford; 7 p.m.; at Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St.; (860) 727-6119, jnulsen@jewishhartford.org. $20