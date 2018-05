TUESDAY, MAY 22

Simsbury – Author Michele K. Troy will discuss her new book Strange Bird: The Albatross Press and the Third Reich, about the Albatross Press, a precursor of the Penguin publishing house in Germany and Europe’s largest publisher of American and British literature (among them many Jewish authors) that the Nazi regime used for both economic and propaganda gains; 7 p.m.; Farmington Valley Jewish Congregation, 55 Bushy Hill Rd. FREE