ZOA president apologizes for tweet about Natalie Portman

(JTA) – Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, apologized for a tweet in which he suggested that actress Natalie Portman’s criticism of Israel “gives credibility and legitimacy to the ludicrous, false, nonsensical belief that beautiful women aren’t too bright.” “Although not intended, I now realize that my comment could be construed as offensive and I sincerely apologize for it,” Klein said in a statement April 27. “I do not retract my criticism of Ms. Portman’s decision not to go to Israel and accept the award, but I should have focused solely on her decision, without any reference to gender or appearance.”

Klein wrote the tweet April 25 after Portman decided not to accept an award in Israel because she did not want to share a stage with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Many readers of the tweet, including several prominent rabbis, noted Klein’s comment perpetuated stereotypes about attractive women.

Klein also apologized for a remark he gave to a JTA reporter Thursday, in which he defended himself against charges of misogyny by saying one of his colleagues, ZOA legal affairs director Susan B. Tuchman, “is a very attractive woman and she’s smart.” “I unfortunately didn’t choose my words carefully and thoughtfully and regret my comments,” said Klein. “I apologize to Susan, to all the other women who work at the ZOA, and to all our employees, women and men, who fight hard for Israel and the Jewish people every day. They all work here because of their talents and abilities, their passion and commitment, and their valuable contributions to our work. I did not intend to offend, hurt or denigrate any of our employees or the work we are so proud to be doing at the ZOA. To all of them, I sincerely apologize.”