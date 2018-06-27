Netanyahu accuses Israeli broadcaster of ‘Bolshevik propaganda’ against his family, calls it ‘fake news’

(JTA) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused an Israeli broadcaster of “Bolshevik propaganda” for its coverage of his family.

Netanyahu took to social media on Monday evening to criticize reports on Hadashot News, after it broadcast for the second night in a row transcripts of recordings between a Netanyahu family friend and a top legal advisor in which they acknowledge and express worry over the Netanyahus’ use of public funds for private uses.

“Every evening [Hadashot] broadcasts false rumors and character assassinations of me and my family. Real Bolshevik propaganda that is just tales from years ago that never even happened,” Netanyahu said in his post on Facebook.

“For years they have buried and sugar coated waste and over-spending of tens of millions by prime ministers and presidents from the left, and against me they carry out a campaign of character assassination over ice creams, prepared meals and false rumors,” the post also said.

“They repeatedly carry out this demonization against the right, the religious and traditional Jews – everyone who is not them. It’s clear why the public doesn’t buy their garbage!” the post concluded.

The post is accompanied by the symbol of the Hadashot news and the caption in all capital letters: “FAKE NEWS.”

Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, was indicted late last week on fraud and breach of trust charges for ordering more than $96,000 worth of private meals from high-end restaurants rather than using the residence’s cook to prepare meals.