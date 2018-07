AUGUST 3

Greenwich – Shabbat on the Sound led by Temple Sholom; bring lawn chairs, blankets and dairy or vegetarian picnic dinner; Shabbat concert featuring Jewish rock musician Sheldon Low, preceded by wine and cheese provided by Temple Sholom; beach pass is not required, but guests must be added to Temple’s parking list; 6 p.m.; (203) 542-7165, alice.schoen@templesholom.com.; at Tod’s Point, 99 Tod’s Driftway.