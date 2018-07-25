Judaica Store
Published on July 25th, 2018

JULY 29 – AUG. 1

West Hartford – Ninth Annual New CAJE Conference for clergy, educators, lay leaders early childhood educators, artists, youth directors and musicians; includes entertainment, prayer and networking and 200 workshops designed to provide educators with the skills and tools to introduce innovations in Jewish education; conference will open with musical performance by Sam Glaser, Neshama Carlebach and Nefesh Mountain, preceded by a kosher dinner. For more information: www.newcaje.org.

