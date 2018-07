JULY 31

Southbury – Caregiver Seminar with Denise Julian, director of health services, and Kathleen Pye, supervisor of assisted living services, Watermark Retirement Community; information on medical proxies, power or attorney, conservators and eldercare attorneys; 1 p.m.; Jewish Federation of Western CT, 444 Main St. North, (203) 267-3177 x340. FREE, reservations recommended