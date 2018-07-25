KATZ

Ray (Kriger) Katz, 89, of Westport, formerly of Cape Town, South Africa, died July 17. She was the widow of Robert Katz. Born in Rokiskis, Lithuania, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Riva Kriger. She is survived by her children, Amanda Jermyn and her husband Isadore of Longmeadow, Mass., Joanne Zeger and her husband Scott of Baltimore, Md., Anton Katz of New York City, and Adrian Katz and his wife Dana of Weston; and her grandchildren, Eva, Adam, and Michael Jermyn and his wife Marie Hains, Max and David Zeger, and Mia, Noah, Ty, Jonathan and Lara Katz. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Solly and Sam Kriger, and her sisters, Leah Todres and Anne Stein.