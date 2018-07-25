SHASKIN

Sally (Silverman) Shaskin, 93, of Manchester, died July 22. She was the widow of Abraham Shaskin. Born in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Esther (Orenstein) Silverman. She is survived by her children, Richard Shaskin and his wife Lucille of Amston, Barbara Kraft and her husband Howard of Mahwah, N.J., Louise Goodwin of Andover, and Karen Meredith and her husband Bill of Palm Coast, Fla.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also predeceased by her son, Gary Shaskin , her son-in-law, David Goodwin, and her brother Hy Silverman.