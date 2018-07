STOLTZ

Albert Stoltz 93, of West Hartford, died July 18. Born and raised in Hartford. He was the son of the late Philip Stoltz and Sarah Rome Stoltz. He served in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II as a gunner. He is survived by his sons, David E. Stoltz, his wife Jade, and Edward I. Stoltz; and his brother Jerome Stoltz. He was also predeceased by Charlotte Simonovitz.