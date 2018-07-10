‘The Verge’ co-founder likens Ben Shapiro to Jews who helped Nazis

(JTA) – Joshua Topolsky, co-founder of Vox media technology site The Verge, said the Jewish conservative writer Ben Shapiro was like Jews who collaborated with the Nazis. “Ben Shapiro is the Jew who helps other Jews onto the train,” Topolsky wrote in a now-deleted tweet. Topolsky, rather than apologize, said he deleted the tweet “because a mob of right wing babies were flooding my mentions.” In a tweet, the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) called Toposky’s comment “absolutely disgusting.”

Matthew Yglesias, co-founder of Vox.com, Vox Media’s primary politics site, responded to the RJC. “Two points on this: One – Ben Shapiro once wrote a column calling Rahm Emannuel [sic] a “kapo” so I don’t think he has much standing to complain. Two – Josh is not a ‘co-founder of liberal blog, Vox”.

Shapiro is editor in chief of The Daily Wire, a conservative website. In 2010, he reportedly called both Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago who was a chief of staff under President Bill Clinton, and the liberal Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros “kapos.”

Shapiro, according to the Anti-Defamation League, was the top journalistic target of antisemitism from August 2015 to 2016.