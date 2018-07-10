‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot visits Virginia children’s hospital

(JTA) – Israeli actress Gal Gadot took a break from filming the sequel to the 2017 movie “Wonder Woman” to visit a Virginia children’s hospital in full costume. On July 6, Gadot posed for photos with patients and staff at Inova Children’s Hospital in Annandale during her visit. The hospital posted photos of the visit on Twitter. Several Gadot and “Wonder Woman” fan pages also posted the photos. Gadot has been spotted in Virginia and the Washington, D.C., area, where she is filming “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is scheduled for release in November 2019.