7 Connecticut teens join in celebrating “Yom NCSY” in Israel

JERUSALEM – 2,500 young people from all across the U.S. Canada, the United Kingdom and Israel – including seven teens from Connecticut – rocked out to a day of good music, good food and good friends at “Yom NCSY,” a fun-filled evening hosted by the Orthodox Union (OU) at the Latrun Tank Museum on the outskirts of Jerusalem. The teens from all across the Jewish religious spectrum are all participants in OU’s various 2018 summer programs.

The evening featured entertainment by New York-based DJZJ, singers Eitan and Shlomo Katz, and performances from Israeli singers. The Jewish Agency’s newly installed Chairman Isaac Herzog also stopped by to say “shalom.”

The Connecticut teens in attendance included: Tilly Chamberlain, Amelia Chapman, Avichai Jeiger and Joshua Wohlberg of Stamford; Michael Cherny and Aaron Snyder of West Hartford; and Abraham Wall of Westport.

“’Yom NCSY’ represents the very essence of what NCSY Summer is all about,” said NCSY Summer Director David Cutler. Regardless of one’s religious affiliation or background, he said, “It’s about a united non-judgmental, encouraging environment celebrating our shared connections in the home of the Jewish people.”

The event also highlighted the 20th anniversary of the Anne Samson Jerusalem Journey (TJJ), NCSY’s premier touring program for public school students. The program recently created two additional programs for participants hoping to spend an additional summer within the umbrella of TJJ. To mark this landmark year, NCSY is establishing the TJJ Founders Scholarship.

Other NCSY summer programs in attendance at the event included: BILT, GIVE, Euro ICE, Israel ID, JOLT, JOLT Israel, Kollel, Michlelet, Next Step, 4G Euro, Rescue Israel, TJJ Ambassadors, TJJ, TJJ Ambassadors Poland, and Yad B’Yad; the U.S.-based programs GIVE WEST and NCSY Sports participated through NCSY’s livestream.

“The energy and enthusiasm of these young people was contagious,” said Orthodox Union Executive Vice President Allen Fagin. “It was wonderful to see them all come together – from all parts of the world and from many different religious backgrounds – to celebrate their summer together, sharing in a love of Torah and Israel.”

CAP: Amelia Chapman did a little hands-on research at the Slifkin Museum in Beit Shemesh, as part of NCSY’s summer TJJ program.