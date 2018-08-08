ALBERT

Jay Sanford Albert, 87, of Boca Raton, Fla., died July 18. He was the widower of Catherine (Cas) Long Albert and Susan Nemeroff. Born in Waterbury, he was the son of Marjorie (Rosen) and Louis Alberty. He is survived by his children, Michael Albert and his wife Debbi of Farmington, David Albert and his wife Kathy of Bristol, Suzi Adessa and her husband Tom of Jupiter, Fla., and Betsy Box of Portsmouth, Va.; his grandchildren, Ben and Jackie Albert, Tim, Amy and Rex Cone, Cassie Addessa, Andy and Kendall Addessa, Katie MacKenzie, Steve MacKenzie, and Emily and Jonathan Casper; his great-grandchildren, Noah, Maria, Emily, Nathan, Liberty, Serenity, Brooklyn and Wilder; and his brothers, Carl Albert and his wife Carol of Palm Springs, Calif., Len Albert and his wife Vicki of Bloomfield; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his brother Paul Albert of Avon.