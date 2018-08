B’NAI MITZVAH

SALVADOR KATZ, son of Denise Padilla and Andrew Katz, will celebrate his bar mitzvah on Saturday, August 18 at Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford.

JOSHUA LUBETKIN, son of Lori and Marc Lubetkin, celebrated his bar mitzvah on Saturday, August 11 at Beth El Temple in West Hartford.

REILLY NATHANSON, daughter of Jodi and Jonathan Nathanson, will celebrate her bat mizvah on Saturday, August 18 at Congregation B’nai Israel in Bridgeport.

JULIA WENDT, daughter of Amanda and Frank Wendt, celebrated her bat mitzvah on Saturday, August 11 at Congregation B’nai Torah in Trumbull.