Judaica Store
Fairfield Banner 3
JFS Care at Home
Fairfield Banner 4
Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Maplewood
Tova Gilead
Diller Teen Awards
Fairfield Banner 1
Fairfield Banner 2
Hamilton Heights

National/World

Published on August 28th, 2018 | by LedgerOnline

0

FIFA suspends Palestinian soccer boss for threats against Lionel Messi

(JTA) – The FIFA soccer federation suspended the head of the Palestinian soccer body for threats against Argentinian star Lionel Messi. Jibril Rajoub, who has long lobbied for action by FIFA against Israel, was suspended for a year on Friday, Aug. 24 by the body’s ethics committee in Switzerland, Ynet reported. In June, he urged supporters to burn photos and player jerseys if Messi or his Argentinian national team were to show up for a scheduled friendly match against the Israeli national team in Jerusalem. Messi subsequently pulled out of the game and his team stayed away in what was widely seen as a major victory for the effort to boycott of Israel FIFA, which last year rejected indefinitely Rajoub’s repeated requests to discuss sanctions against Israel, opened an ethics hearing into his conduct, which the organization deemed an incitement to violence. Rajoub was also fined to the tune of $20,000.

Email this page


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑