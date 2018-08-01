Jewish heiress arrested for involvement in alleged sex cult

(JTA) – Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman and three others were arrested in upstate New York for their ties to an alleged sex cult that reportedly pretends to be a self-help organization. Bronfman, 39, daughter of the late Canadian-Jewish billionaire and philanthropist Edgar Bronfman, was charged in Albany with racketeering conspiracy in a case involving the group NXIVM, The Associated Press reported. Allegedly, Bronfman and the others recruited and groomed sexual partners for NXIVM founder Keith Raniere using “harassment, coercion and abusive litigation to intimidate and attack perceived enemies and critics of Raniere.” Raniere himself was arrested four months ago in Mexico and charged with sex trafficking. Bronfman has denied the allegations against her. “NXIVM was not a criminal enterprise but instead was an organization that helped thousands of people,” her attorney, Susan Necheles, said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, Bronfman gave away millions of dollars to support the group, including paying for Raniere’s private air travel at a cost of $65,000 a flight, according to The Times of Israel.

Bronfman in a website post last year called the secret society a “sorority” that “has truly benefited the lives of its members, and does so freely.”

“I find no fault in a group of women (or men for that matter) freely taking a vow of loyalty and friendship with one another to feel safe while pushing back against the fears that have stifled their personal and professional growth,” she wrote.

Bronfman’s father, who died in 2013 at age 84, was a scion and longtime head of the Seagram’s Company. He was the longtime president of the World Jewish Congress and a major supporter of an array of Jewish causes.

CAP: Clare Bronfman