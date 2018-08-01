Joe Lieberman’s daughter moves to Israel

(JTA) – Over 230 new immigrants from North America arrived on a charter flight in Israel, including the daughter of former Sen. Joseph Lieberman and her family.

Hana Lowenstein, her husband and their four young children were on the flight that landed early Wednesday morning, July 25, at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv. The group included 127 children. A welcoming ceremony was held at the airport. The flight carrying new immigrants, olim in Hebrew, from 20 U.S. states and Quebec in Canada was chartered by Nefesh B’Nefesh in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel and JNF-USA.