KAYE

Gerald Kaye, 94, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of New Haven, He was the husband of Arlene (Miller) Kaye. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Mark Kaye and his wife Judy of Boynton Beach, Fla., Kenneth Kaye and his wife Arlene of Bethany, and Joel Kaye and his wife Marjorie of Needham, Mass; his grandchildren, Heidi, Allison, Melissa and Isabella; and his great-grandchildren Aidan, Ava, Jillian, Barrett, Elle, Ryan and Jack. He was also predeceased by his brother Nathan Kaye.