MOHRER

Henry Z. Mohrer, 94, of Hamden, died July 24. He was the husband of Beverly (Fine) Mohrer. Born in Frankurt, Germany, he was the son of the late Morris and Regina (Engel) Mohrer. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jonathan Mohrer and his wife Jill of New York, N.Y., Peter Mohrer and his wife Christina of Guilford, and Rebecca Bauer and her husband Steven of Phoenix, Ariz.; his grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Daniella, Marisa, Eric, and Meredith; and his great-granddaughters, Lily and Hannah.