Judaica Store
JFS Care at Home
Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Maplewood
Hazon
Tova Gilead
Diller Teen Awards

Obituaries

Published on August 8th, 2018 | by LedgerOnline

0

MOHRER

Henry Z. Mohrer, 94, of Hamden, died July 24. He was the husband of Beverly (Fine) Mohrer. Born in Frankurt, Germany, he was the son of the late Morris and Regina (Engel) Mohrer. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jonathan Mohrer and his wife Jill of New York, N.Y., Peter Mohrer and his wife Christina of Guilford, and Rebecca Bauer and her husband Steven of Phoenix, Ariz.; his grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Daniella, Marisa, Eric, and Meredith; and his great-granddaughters, Lily and Hannah.

Email this page


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑