Judaica Store
Fairfield Banner 3
JFS Care at Home
Fairfield Banner 4
Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Maplewood
Tova Gilead
Diller Teen Awards
Fairfield Banner 1
Fairfield Banner 2
Hamilton Heights

National/World

Published on August 28th, 2018 | by LedgerOnline

0

Natalie Portman to portray advice column twins

(JTA) – Israeli-born actress Natalie Portman has been hired to play Jewish twin sisters Pauline Esther Friedman and Esther Pauline Friedman, the authors of the famed Dear Abby and Ask Ann Landers advice columns, Variety reported. Born in 1918, the sisters went on to become pop-culture icons, writing under the pseudonyms Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren and competing professionally for the rest of their careers. Portman also will direct the film, which is being produced by Oscar nominee Peter Saraf.

Earlier this year, Portman made waves in Israel when she declined to go there to receive the 2018 Genesis Prize, the $1 million award known colloquially as the “Jewish Nobel.” In an Instagram post, Portman wrote that she did not want “to appear as endorsing Benjamin Netanyahu, who was to be giving a speech at the ceremony.” She said she does not support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

Email this page


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑