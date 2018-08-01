Ordained Orthodox woman plans to open her own synagogue

(JTA) – A woman ordained by the Yeshivat Maharat, a liberal Orthodox seminary in New York City, is opening her own synagogue in Philadelphia. Rabbanit Hadas Fruchter, 28, announced July 28 that she will open a Modern Orthodox synagogue in Philadelphia in the summer of 2019 with seed money from Start Up Shul and support from Hillel’s Office of Innovation, which gave her a one-year Fellowship for Rabbinic Entrepreneurs. Fruchter’s announcement was first published on Saturday in The Washington Post. She has served as assistant spiritual leader at Beth Sholom Congregation and Talmud Torah in Potomac, Maryland, since 2016.

In making the announcement, Fruchter, the granddaughter of a rabbi, told the Washington Post that her synagogue is “going to be traditional, halachic: fully in line with Jewish law in terms of Modern Orthodox understanding.” This means that she will have to give her sermons from the women’s side of the mechitzah and will not count in a minyan. It is unlikely her synagogue will be accepted to join the Orthodox Union, the umbrella Orthodox synagogue organization, which earlier this year issued a document on the subject concluding that women should not hold clergy positions.

Start Up Shul, founded by Rabbi Shmuel Herzfeld and Steven Lieberman to create gender-inclusive Orthodox synagogues, will fund two synagogues this year and plans to increase to four or five new synagogues a year down the line, according to the Post.

CAP: Rabbanit Hadas Fruchter