RABINOWITZ

Leah Rabinowitz, 91, of West Hartford died July 30. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Arthur and Theresa (Fishman) Rabinowitz. She is survived by her sister, Judy Cohen of Bloomfield; her niece, Carrol Levitt of Rhode Island; her nephews, David Levitt, Esq. of West Hartford, Mark Cohen of Trumbull, and Steven Cohen of Farmington; and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was predeceased by her twin sister Esther Levitt of West Hartford.