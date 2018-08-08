Judaica Store
Published on August 8th, 2018

RODIN

Jack Rodin, 93, of Bloomfield, died July 29. He was the widower of Sonya (Berman) Rodin. Born in the Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of Edward and Lillian Rodin. He was a World War II veteran, serving in Guam with the 458th Bomb Squadron, 330th Bomb Group (VH), 314th Bomb Wing as a B-29 navigator. He completed 23 missions over Japan and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with two clusters. He is survived by his children, Robert Rodin and his wife Debbie of Pasadena, Calif., and David Rodin and his husband Javier Cardenas of West Hollywood, Calif.

