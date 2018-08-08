SALAD

Irma (Sheintop) Salad, 85, of West Hartford, died July 31. She was the wife of Jerome C. Salad. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Pauline (Engel) Sheintop. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Robert E. Salad and his wife Phyllis of Linwood, N.J.; her sister Bette Gutt of West Hartford; her grandchildren, Michael Salad (Jennifer) of Weston, Fla., and Emily Pantilione (Michael) of Cherry Hill, N.J.; and her great-grandchildren, Leo, Cap and Josh. She was predeceased by her son Mark Salad, her brother Herb, and her sister Roz.