2 Jewish philanthropists withdraw support from GOP candidates

(JTA) – Seth Klarman, one of the largest donors to the Republican Party in New England is calling on voters to support Democratic candidates in the upcoming elections. Klarman, a registered Independent, told New York Times columnist Bari Weiss on Sept. 15 that by Election Day in November he will have spent $18 million to $20 million on Democratic candidates. “We need to turn the House and Senate as a check on Donald Trump and his runaway presidency,” Klarman said. Among the Democrats to whom he has donated in this election cycle: Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III; Texas Senate candidate Rep. Beto O’Rourke; and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. Klarman donated more than $2.9 million to Republicans in the 2016 election cycle, according to The Times. He told Weiss that he “has been alarmed by Republican attempts at voter suppression, and by a president who demonizes immigrants and suggests that Muslims, Hispanics and blacks are second-class citizens,” and by “spineless” Republicans who have been “profiles in cowardice.” The Klarman Family Foundation has some $700 million in total assets and gave away approximately $40 million in 2016 with a focus on pro-democracy initiatives, including supporting organizations that protect journalists, combat bigotry and defend LGBT rights. He is also a major investor in The Times of Israel news site.

Meanwhile, billionaire philanthropist Leslie Wexner announced in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, Sept. 20 that “I’m no longer a Republican.” He is telling friends in elective office that he is now an Independent, the Columbus Dispatch reported. Wexner, who donates generously to Jewish causes, is the CEO of L Brands, which owns Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works. He made his announcement after former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, visited Columbus. In a speech last year following the white nationalist and far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Wexner said that he felt “dirty” and “ashamed” by Trump’s response. In the last year, Wexner and his wife, Abby, have donated to initiatives that foster bipartisan civility, as well as contributed $2.8 million to With Honor, a political action committee that supports military veterans from both parties who are running for office. In 2012, he gave $250,000 to a super PAC backing Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign. Four years later, the Wexners donated more than $2 million to candidates, including a $500,000 contribution in support of Jeb Bush for president.

CAP: Seth Klarman