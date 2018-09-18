AJC launches 2018 ‘Jewish Voters Guide’ to midterm elections

(JNS) Ahead of this November’s midterm elections, the American Jewish Congress just launched its inaugural “Jewish Voters Guide.” The 2018 guide is a database summarizing the stances of congressional candidates to inform voters on issues that pertain to the pro-Israel and Jewish community. “Senators and House Representatives have a fundamental impact on the Jewish community and the U.S.-Israel alliance; they shape and vote on legislation, are a key factor in facing the threat of a nuclear Iran, decide on the security aid to Israel and more,” said AJC president Jack Rosen in a statement. AJC does not offer endorsements for candidates, but the guide “serves as an educational tool for its users to learn more about the positions of candidates on issues that affect the well-being and interests of the Jewish community.”

