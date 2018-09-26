FISHER

Ruth Benjamin Fisher, 87, of Lebanon, N.H., died Sept. 16. She was the widow of Lloyd Fisher. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. she was the daughter of Abraham and Frances Benjamin. She is survived by her children, Nancy and her husband Tony Allison, Ellen, Patsy and her husband Jim Wasser), and Ken and his wife Amanda Godley; her grandchildren, Benjamin and Marina Godley-Fisher, Anna, Martin, and Cole Harris, Arielle Soriano, and George, Avi and Rebecca Allison; and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Marty and Sam Benjamin; and her son-in-law Ron Soriano.