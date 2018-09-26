KAPLAN

Sara J. Kaplan, 47, of West Hartford, died Sept. 17. She was the wife of Ken Malley. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Rhoda (Zandan) Kaplan and the late Allen Kaplan. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her children, Zev Beigel, Aaron Malley, and Alanna Malley, all of West Hartford; her sisters, Ilene Kohlun and her husband David of Glastonbury, and Tammi Kaplan and her husband LeVance James of Manchester; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Steve Malley and his wife Bonnie, Dave Malley and his wife Margie, Elise Falkin, and Leslie and Michael Fialkiewicz; her mother-in-law Barbara Malley-Falkin; and several nieces and nephews.