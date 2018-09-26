Tech mogul Marc Benioff blows shofar, buys Time magazine

(JTA) – Tech executive Marc Benioff began a week in which he and his wife Lynne announced plans to buy Time magazine by blowing the shofar at his San Francisco synagogue. Benioff sounded the ram’s horn during Rosh Hashanah services at Congregation Emanu-El, a 168-year-old Reform temple. The New York Times reported that Benioff, backed by a guitarist, blew a long, curved shofar before heading with other congregants to a nearby beach to take part in tashlich, the annual casting away of sins.

On Sunday, Benioff and his wife announced that he was buying the fabled news magazine for $190 million. Benioff, 54, is the CEO of SalesForce, a cloud computing company with a popular customer relationship management system, or CRM. Time, which was founded 95 years ago, was the most prominent American news magazine of the 20th century. But it has struggled along with other print media recently. Its parent company, Time Inc., was bought last year by Meredith Corp., which sold the magazine to Benioff.