Obituaries

Published on September 26th, 2018

0

VOGEL

Jean (Bonn) Vogel, 93, of Boca Raton, Fla. and West Hartford, passed died Sept. 13. She was the widow of Stanley W. Vogel. Born in Pittsburgh, Penn., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Hebe (Dryfoos) Bonn, Sr. She is survived by her sons, James W. Vogel of New Albany, Ohio, and Philip J. Vogel of Bloomfield; her grandchildren, Jessica Vogel, Stephanie Vogel, Samuel Vogel and Charlotte Vogel; and many other family members. She was also predeceased by her son, Robert B. Vogel, her daughter-in-law Amy Friedman Vogel, her brother Walter M. Bonn Jr., her sister Mary Roth, and her companion Bernard Halpern.

