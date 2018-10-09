Bernard Kavaler to receive University of Hartford 2018 Anchor Award

HARTFORD – Bernard Kavaler of West Hartford has been named a recipient of the 2018 University of Hartford Anchor Awards, presented by the University of Hartford Alumni Association.

Kavaler, who received his bachelors degree from UHart’s College of Arts and Sciences in 1979 and an MPA from the university’s Barney School of Business in 1988, is among seven alum to receive the 2018 honor. Other recipients include: Joseph Battaglia ’04 (ENHP); Adrianne Der Sarkissian Brown ’67 (A&S).; Glynda Carr ’96 (HARTT); Michael Gargano Jr. ’78 (BARNEY); Ryan Speedo Green ’08 (HARTT) of and Donald Shaw M’97 (BARNEY).

The recipients will be honored on Friday, Oct. 19, as part of the University’s Hawktober Weekend. The event, to be held at the 1877 Club on the UHart campus, that will feature a cocktail hour from 5:30–6:30 p.m. and a dinner and awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

The Anchor Awards were established to recognize alumni who have distinguished themselves by achieving the highest level of professional and community accomplishments, and who possess absolute standards of integrity and character to positively reflect and enhance the prestige of the University of Hartford.

Bernard Kavaler has enjoyed a diverse professional life keynoted by public service, support of the nonprofit sector, and commitment to community. He is founding principal of Express Strategies, an independent communications and public policy consulting business, and managing editor of Connecticut by the Numbers, a news website. Prior to that, Kavaler was assistant vice chancellor for public affairs at the Connecticut State University System (2007–12).

He has also served in various communications roles in Connecticut state government, including the offices of the State Treasurer (1999–2007), Secretary of the State (1995–99), and Attorney General (1991–95).

Kavaler is president of the Connecticut Foundation for Open Government, and serves on the board of Leadership Greater Hartford. He is also involved with the Connecticut Immigrant and Refugee Coalition and the World Affairs Council’s Maps for All initiative.

Actively involved in the Unviersity of Hartford, he is past president and a longtime member of the Alumni Association Board of Directors. In addition, he was a member of the College of Arts and Sciences Board of Visitors and has participated in student mentoring programs.