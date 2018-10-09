Israel Cancer Research fund announces 77 new grants

NEW YORK, New York – The Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF) announced the awarding of 77 new grants, totaling $4,234,166 for the 2018/2019 funding year. The grants were announced at the Barbara S. Goodman Annual Scientific Awards evening on Sept. 20, held at the Museum of the City of New York.

Israel Cancer Research Fund is the largest single source of private funds for cancer research in Israel. Including the 77 new grants, ICRF funding has now reached 2,426 grants totaling $68,150,666.

Among the areas of cancer research directly sponsored by ICRF in 2018/2019 are: studies in bone, brain, breast, colorectal, head and pancreatic, prostate, and skin cancers; anticancer drug mechanisms, drug resistance, and targeted therapy; development of new diagnostic imaging techniques; blood cancers, such as leukemia and lymphoma, and tumor blood vessel growth (angiogenesis); cancer stem cells and cellular reprogramming; expression, regulation, and mutation of genes; tumor viruses; tumor metastasis; inflammation and cancer; immunology and immunotherapy; protein interactions; oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes, such as p53; cell-cycle regulation and the tumor microenvironment, programmed cell death (apoptosis), and the DNA damage response.

ICRF-funded research has helped lead to the development of life-saving drugs such as Gleevec, Doxil and Velcade; the discovery of the location and chemical nature of the p53 tumor-suppressor gene; and the identification of the “Philadelphia Chromosome,” the first abnormal chromosome found in leukemia.

“The rate of discovery in cancer research is accelerating and Israel has become a major source of innovation in the understanding and treatment of cancer,” said ICRF National Executive Director Dr. Mark Israel at the awards evening. “As a result of our careful review process, we have provided funding to propel the careers of some of the leading cancer researchers, including Professor Howard Cedar and Nobel Prize winning scientists Drs. Avram Hershko and Aaron Ciechanover.”

Headquartered in New York City, ICRF has offices in Connecticut, Chicago, Los Angeles, Coachella Valley, Montreal, Florida, Toronto and Israel. For more information on ICRF: (212) 969- 9800, mail@icrfny.org, Icrfonline.org.