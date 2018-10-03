Netanyahu meets Egypt’s El-Sisi in New York

(JNS) Following his meeting with President Trump on Wednesday, Sept. 26, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York. The two leaders appeared collegial as they discussed issues pertaining to the Middle East and cooperation between the two countries. Netanyahu and El-Sisi discussed “the peace process, and stressed the importance of renewing negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis in order to form a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian problem,” according to an Egyptian spokesman. Israel did not comment. Israel and Egypt have long jointly handled the threat of terror from Gaza, in addition to the opening of travel and trade lines between both countries and Gaza.

According to Channel 10 News, Netanyahu also met with El-Sisi on May 22, when Netanyahu allegedly flew with advisers and security guards to Cairo, where he stayed for just a few hours, taking part in the breaking of the Ramadan fast before returning to Israel.

An Egyptian intelligence delegation arrived in Gaza this past week as part of efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which rules Gaza.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, a landmark $15 billion natural-gas deal was announced, in which Israeli and Egyptian companies will buy into a pipeline transferring gas from Israel to Egypt.

CAP: Netanyahu and al-Sisi meet in New York (Photo: Avi Ohayon, GPO)