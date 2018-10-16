Palestinian baby receives heart transplant from Israeli child

(JTA) – A heart transplant last week was the first time a Palestinian baby had received a heart transplant from a Jewish child, Dr. David Mishaly, chief surgeon at Sheba’s Pediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery Unit, said in a statement. The one-year-old Jewish child died from a chronic disease last week at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv. The Palestinian baby, Musa, had been sent by doctors from a local hospital in Ramallah to Sheba’s Safra Children’s Hospital on several previous occasions to treat and stabilize him. While Musa miraculously survived the transplant surgery, due to illness and numerous complications, he died Oct. 16.

Mishaly said in a statement that Sheba Medical Center is “an island, an oasis of peace, where healing is the priority and everyone, regardless of who they are, is treated equally, with dignity and respect.” Musa’s grandmother said in a statement that her family “would like to meet the family of the Jewish child in the near future and thank them for their generosity.”